‘Don’t be afraid of Coronavirus’ – Trump

US President Donald Trump has urged people not to be afraid of the coronavirus (COVID-19), telling them “don’t let it dominate your life.”

Trump who has been receiving treatment at the Walter Reed Hospital also said that he’s feeling good and better than he did 20 years ago.

He tweeted:

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

In another post, Trump said that his return to his campaign trail will prove to Americans that they no longer need to be afraid.

He wrote:

“You see it in enthusiasm for the President outside Walter Reed Hospital. You see it in Registrations, from Florida to Pennsylvania & West Virginia, where Republicans are outstripping Democrats by 2 to 1. If the President bounces back onto the campaign trail, he will be an invincible hero, who not only survived every dirty trick the Democrats threw at him, but the Chinese virus as well. He will show America we no longer have to be afraid.”

His cavalier approach towards tackling the virus has been met with severe criticism as the US’ death toll from the pandemic now tops 210,000 – the highest in the world.

