Don’t allow #EndSARS in Lagos – Buhari’s aide

Bashir Ahmad, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has advised the people of Lagos not to accept any protest in the state.

He said this in a tweet just days before the November 9 date set by #EndSARS protesters for the resumption of demonstrations after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, froze the bank accounts of some of its leaders.

In a reaction to the threat, Bashir Ahmad reminded the people of the state of the damages suffered in the last demonstrations by the protesters.

He tweeted.

“Personal opinion, the good people of Lagos should not accept/welcome any protest in the State (under any guise). Many enemies of the State had taken advantage of the recent ‘harmless’ protest to carry out their cruelties. Best thing to do, help the State get healed first.”

