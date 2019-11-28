Done deal! Lagos Civil Servants to get N35,000 Minimum Wage from November

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially approved the payment of N35,000 new minimum wage to workers under Lagos State government’s employment beginning from this month.

This comes bare days after Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), called on the party’s governors to pay the new wage.

A circular, issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Wednesday, stated that Sanwo-Olu, in his determination to improve the welfare and wellbeing of public servants in Lagos State, has approved the implementation of the new minimum wage with effect from 1st November 2019.

The HOS said the salaries for the month of November was being delayed beyond the usual 23rd day cycle in order to adequately process payment of the new minimum wage.

He said government had agreed to pay GL. 01-06=N35,000.09;. GL. 07=30%; GL. 08-10=25%; GL. 12-14=22.5% and GL. 15-17=20%.

According to Muri-Okunola,

“Kindly note that the payment of salaries for the month of November 2019 is delayed beyond the usual 23rd day cycle in order to adequately process payment of the new minimum wage. The consequential increase of the new minimum wage in Lagos State for Senior and Management grade level is as follows: GL. 07=30%; GL. 08-10=25%; GL. 12-14=22.5% and GL. 15-17=20%.

“Accordingly, it should be noted that that approved minimum wage and consequential adjustments are more than the federal government’s approved recommendation, which further demonstrates this administration’s commitment to staff welfare.”

He, therefore, enjoined public servants to show more commitment, dedication and selflessness in the delivery of qualitative service to Lagosians.

“By this action, public servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment, dedication and selflessness in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of Lagos State, whose fulfillment of tax obligations largely contribute to payment of these salaries.

“In addition, public servants are expected to give unalloyed support to the state government’s agenda, as we collectively strive to actualise set goals,” he said.