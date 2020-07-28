Donald Trump Weeps About His Negative Twitter Trends: “Very Unfair!”

ukamaka

Donald Trump is throwing yet another tantrum on Twitter.

The President of the United States apparently is very displeased with his constant negative trend on the app, and thinks those stories are being unnecessarily blown up to make him look back.

He even calls the trends “illegal.”

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend,” he wept in his post, adding, “Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!”

And this comes after he promised protesters in Seattle and Portland accused of destroying government properties with “MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON.” Yup, he screamed that in all caps.

See his tweets:

