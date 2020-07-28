Donald Trump Weeps About His Negative Twitter Trends: “Very Unfair!”

Donald Trump is throwing yet another tantrum on Twitter.

The President of the United States apparently is very displeased with his constant negative trend on the app, and thinks those stories are being unnecessarily blown up to make him look back.

He even calls the trends “illegal.”

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend,” he wept in his post, adding, “Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!”

And this comes after he promised protesters in Seattle and Portland accused of destroying government properties with “MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON.” Yup, he screamed that in all caps.

See his tweets:

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don’t do it! @DHSgov — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

