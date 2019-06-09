Trump

Donald Trump Says the Moon is Part of the Planet Mars

Donald Trump thinks the moon is part of the planet Mars.

The American president boldly suggested this when he took to his Twitter to condemn NASA for exploring Moon initiatives.

“For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago,” Trump tweeted. “They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”

This quickly stirred heated conversation about his shameful ignorance. See his tweet:

