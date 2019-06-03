Donald Trump Says He Never Called Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’, Despite Audio Proof

Donald Trump says he never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ in response to her comments about him being “divisive” and “misogynistic” in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Recall that during her 2016 appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, the duchess spoke about Trump, and admitted that she would consider staying in Canada—where her former show Suits was filmed—if he were to get elected.

“Trump is divisive. Think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points,” she said. “That is a huge number, and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.” Now, Trump says he never called her nasty, despite an actual audio proving that he calls her as nasty. “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said said. See his denial and the proof below: I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019 Donald Trump claims he never called Meghan Markle "nasty," but here's the actual audio of him doing it, provided by his own campaign account @TrumpWarRoom. pic.twitter.com/upsLTutIcF — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 2, 2019 Trump is scheduled to have dinner with Queen Elizabeth II, among other members of the royal family, during his UK trip, which starts on June 4. The Duchess of Sussex will not be in attendance.