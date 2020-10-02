Donald Trump Says He and Melania Trump Have Tested Positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump has revealed that he and his wife, the first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

The US the President announced this moments ago, and this comes after the virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.

Only on Thursday night, he said that he planned to quarantine after one of his closest aides tested positive for the infection.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted Thursday night.

See his tweets;

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

