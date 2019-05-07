Donald Trump Honours Tiger Woods With Presidential Medal of Freedom

Donald Trump has presented Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom as he said he would.

Trump did this in a ceremony at the White House’s Rose Garden on Monday, and some of those present at the event were Woods’ mother, his two children, girlfriend Erica Herman, and longtime caddie, Joe LaCava.

“Tiger Woods is a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive,” Trump said of Woods, per NPR. “These qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness.”

The president also stated that Woods would become the fourth golfer ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom following his first Masters victory since 2005. It was also Tiger’s first major win in nearly 11 years.

See his video below:

.@TigerWoods becomes the fourth golfer in history to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/NoQCXKphCX — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 6, 2019