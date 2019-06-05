Donald Trump Clarifies His ‘Nasty’ Comment Abut Meghan Markle, Says She’s ‘Nice’

Donald Trump now thinks Meghan Markle is a ‘nice’ person.

The president arrived in London on Monday morning for a three-day visit where he met with the royal family, and later, he sat down with news anchor Piers Morgan for an interview, during which Morgan inquired about the “nasty” comments Trump made about the Duchess of Sussex.

Their feud started after Trump learned about the comment the duchess made in 2016, when she talked about moving to Canada if he won the presidential elections. Upset, he dismissed her as ‘nasty.’ And later denied ever calling her that.

Now speaking with Piers Morgan, he attempted to clarify his comments.

“They said some of the things that she said and it’s actually on tape,” he told Morgan, per E! News . “And I said: ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty.’ I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me.” He then commended her for “doing a good job”.

“I hope she enjoys her life,” he added. “I think she’s very nice.” When asked by Morgan again about the “nasty” descriptor, he said, “She was nasty to me. And that’s okay for her to be nasty. It’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.”