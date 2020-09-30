Donald Glover Reveals He’d Wanted to ‘Write a Bible’

Donald Glover sat down with Michaela Coel, the creator and star of the acclaimed series Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, in which the rapper-actor talked about his career and dreams.

In the Zoom-conducted discussion, published in longform on Tuesday by British GQ, Glover responded to a question about his decision as a younger person to stop considering himself a religious person. Glover said that this “technically” happened when he lost his virginity, adding that he now engages in a more broadly “spiritual” lifestyle.

“With writing, I definitely feel, like on the last project and on the project I’m working now, musically too, it’s all spiritual,” Glover said. “It’s all spiritual. A feeling of ‘I love us. I love me.’ I really do.”

Glover also hinted at continuing with producing more music, and how he wanted to write a Bible. “I still don’t feel like I’m done with that [music] project,” he said. “When the coronavirus hit, I was, like—this sounds super crazy—but a woman who I go to, almost a shaman, I told her I wanted to write a Bible.”

He further explained that he told the shaman that he wanted to write a Bible (“that was years ago”) due to a “feeling” he kept having. The shaman told him he would know when the time was right.

“And then when coronavirus hit, I was like, ‘Everybody’s stuck inside,’ and I’ve been in The Temple listening to this and suddenly I thought, ‘Oh, some people will get it,'” Glover added. Complex adds that “Temple” is the name Glover has given to a studio in Los Angeles where he often goes to meditate.

Glover also revealed that he now has three sons. “Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids… And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, “Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there.” So I think all those are great options,” Glover said.

He also talked about the experience of having his third son during the pandemic. “Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video,” he said. “It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father… I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

Read the interview in full here.

