Donald Glover and Idris Elba Sign New Deal With M88 Representation Firm

Donald Glover and Idris Elba reportedly have signed up with new representation firm, M88.

Per Variety, the stars have joined entertainers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Naomi Scott, Sullivan Stapelton, Caleb McLaughlin, Carmen Cuba, Riz Ahmed, and Michael B. Jordan, as the first clients for the former WME partner, Phillip Sun and Macro founder/CEO Charles D. King.

“Charles has been a fierce advocate and pioneer of multicultural storytelling and storytellers first as an agent/partner at WME and now as Founder and CEO of MACRO,” said Sun, who will reportedly own the majority of M88. “He is a unique force in the industry, and someone I deeply admire as a colleague and close confidante. Given our aligned values and shared history, this partnership is a natural evolution and necessary step.”

While King told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I am truly thrilled to work directly with Phil again and to launch this new venture together. His keen eye for talent, passion and advocacy for artists and authenticity and his deal making prowess are undeniable. Additionally, he is an exceptional executive and leader who completely aligns with the mission and values of MACRO in life and practice. We look forward to growing and building with him.”

