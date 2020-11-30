Donald Duke exposes ‘security operatives’ as source of Boko Haram weapons

The former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has said that the weapons used by Boko Haram terrorists are gotten from security operatives.

Duke said this when he appeared on Channels Television where he discussed the activities of the sect.

“Boko Haram insurgents who have been responsible for most heinous crimes, get their weapons from the security operatives.

“Most of the weapons used by Boko Haram come from our armoury, we will need to look into that. Why are we selling weapons to the enemy?,” he questioned.

The former presidential candidate also advised the federal government to motivate the soldiers and the police who are battling the insurgents in the northeast.

Duke said: “I think the soldiers in the Northeast are under-motivated, the government should motivate them.

“We need to task them on intelligence gathering. More of intelligence than firepower.

“Also, by now, we need to develop a strategy on kidnap. Are the police properly motivated? I doubt it, and they don’t have enough weaponry.”

