Budding Afro-Nola rapper and songwriter, Chukwubuikem Nwachukwu, better known as Don Paapi releases a two-track project titled “Waves n Portals”.

This comes after his recently released 2019 single “How My Life” featuring Hip-Hop singer/rapper, Dimss. “Waves n Portals” features two amazing tracks titled “Waves” and “One Life”, both of which encapsulate an unusual blend of Afrobeats, vocals, and song structure which makes the songs easy-to-learn.

Don Paapi delivers a rhythmic trap sound on ‘Waves’, with a message of resilience for listeners. For Don Paapi, surfing the tides of life instead of drowning in them should be the resolution of an achiever, who in the end, emerges victorious.

“One Life” on the other hand, sees Don Paapi serving a timely upbeat groove laced with a message of hope and cheer amid the uncertainties facing the world due to the widespread coronavirus.

While “Waves” was produced by Bluef7ame, “One Life” felt the midas touch of music producer, Mike.

The “Waves n Portals” project is out today, Friday, May 1st, 2020, and available for streaming and download on all music platforms.

Listen to ‘Waves n Portals’ here.

