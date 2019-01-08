Don Jazzy’s Response to Claims That Mavin Records is Dead is Epic

Don Jazzy has never been one to shy away from interacting with fans on social media, and when a curious fan asked why Mavin Records is out of the spotlight, the music producer had an apt response.

“Mr Jazzy, is mavin dead or Buhari’s change has hit your label? This one your top artistes are leaving, leaving behind the learner’s and the upcoming?” asked the concerned fan.

To which Don Jazzy responded with a: “Naaa we never die. We just faint small. E Dey happen. Pray for us to recover if you can.”

And when another fan asked why artistes are leaving Mavin Records, he replied: “Why do u graduate from secondary/university? People grow bro.”

Asked where Korede Bello is, he replied, “He is great. You will see more of him this year.”

And he said a lot more. See the tweets below:

 

