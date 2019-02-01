Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records Lands Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Kupanda

Punch is reporting that Don Jazzy‘s Mavin Records has signed an equity investment deal with Kupanda Holdings, And through this deal, the label will improve on its operations, so as to meet the demands from fans all the world.

And now, they have unveiled the Mavin Global platform.

Speaking about this new deal, the Chief Operating Officer of Mavin Global Tega Oghenedoro said, “With the resources and operational capacity Kupanda Capital brings along with its investment, Mavin is now ready to grow our artist roster and facilitate partnerships at a global scale.”

He continued, “We are looking to build an institution that will support the fantastic creative ecosystem in Africa, and move Afrobeats to the forefront of the global industry.”

Bobby Pittman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Kupanda Capital, added, “Between Don Jazzy’s leadership in defining the sound of modern Afrobeats and developing top African artists.”

“Mavin Global has a unique advantage and opportunity to build the record label that will accelerate the promotion of African popular music to the world,” he said, “We are impressed by the Mavin team’s experience and are pleased to partner with them in their next phase of growth.”