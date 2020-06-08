It rained over the weekend in many parts of Lagos States, and as expected, solid wastes got washed into residential areas, blocking people from leaving their homes. The videos shared on social media are horrifying.

Which is why Don Jazzy has taken to his Twitter to call out the state government for its poor handling of the state’s waste. “Kai this is an eyesore. Lagos state, being the largest producer of solid waste in Nigeria, should have effective waste management infrastructure in place to avoid these,” he wrote.

He then also addressed the residents who fail to properly discard their wastes. “But we as residents also need to be more environmentally conscious na. Haba!” Don Jazzy said.

Kai this is an eyesore. Lagos state, being the largest producer of solid waste in Nigeria, should have effective waste management infrastructure in place to avoid these. But we as residents also need to be more environmentally conscious na. Haba! https://t.co/K6a0tBSJAi — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) June 8, 2020

