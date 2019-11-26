Don Jazzy unveils new Mavins Studio, HQ on 37th birthday [Photos]

Mavin Records CEO, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has unveiled the new corporate headquarters and creative studios of the record label.

The corporate headquarters is located in Victoria Island while the creative studio is in Lekki, Lagos.

Don Jazzy, who also clocks 37 today, took to his social media pages on Tuesday to share photos and a video of the new studio.

Don Jazzy wrote on his Instagram page:

“All glory to GOD for making me see another year. GOD has been soooo faithful to me. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever so Turning 37 today makes me feel like Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol 😂 🤦🏽‍♂️.

“As I get older I strive to make sure #Allisinorder with my business. So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces.

“We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos.

“The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always.”