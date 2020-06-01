Don Jazzy Slams Rapists and Rape Apologists: “Shame on You!”

Don Jazzy has joined the list of stars who are bringing attention to the vile rape culture in Nigeria, which recently has led to the hashtag #JusticeForUwa.

In case you missed how the latest conversation began: Uwaila Omozuwa, a first year Microbiology student of the University of Benin, was attacked inside Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) church in Benin, Edo state. According to Uwaila’s relatives, she had gone to the church on May 29 to read, but was ambushed by multiple men in the church near Ikpoba Hill in Benin City, who raped and murdered her.

Her death triggered a movement #JusticeforUwa on social media, with the likes of Uche Jombo, Pastor Adeboye, and Genevieve Nnaji, adding their voices to the cause.

Now, Don Jazzy has spoken up too. He wrote:

“If you are a rapist and you see this, you should be ashamed of yourself and know that one day you will pay for your barbaric crimes. Rape apologists too and those that know a rapist and is protecting them. SHAME ON YOU. #saynotorape #JusticeforUwa #JusticeforTina #WeAreTired

