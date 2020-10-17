Don Jazzy Shades Nigerian Government, Says They Would Allocate Billions to Hold a Candle Light Memorial

Don Jazzy Shades Nigerian Government, Says They Would Allocate Billions to Hold a Candle Light Memorial

Understandably, the youths are angry as they demand for a better Nigeria and Don Jazzy has directed an epic shade in the government’s direction to drive home his point.

The Mavin Music record executive who has been a loud voice in the call for a new Nigeria and the #EndSARS protest, compared the youths and the Nigerian government’s approach to holding a memorial service for fallen heroes.

As per Don Jazzy, if the memorial service were to be on the itenerary of the government, it would have required hundreds of billions of naira to carry out such a project as opposed to the minimal amount spent by the youths and the transparency of their process.

Don Baba J referred to government and its arms as ‘”legislooters and executhieves” in a voice note he shared a Twitter.

