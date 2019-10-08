Don Jazzy Schools Singer Who Wants to Give Up His Rights for a Record Deal

Don Jazzy has shared a screenshot of a chat with an aspiring singer who reached out to the Mavin boss, asking to be signed onto the famous record label.

From the chat, the young singer begged for a deal, even if it meant giving up his rights to his content, and Don Jazzy quickly responded with a heartwarming message, in which he schooled the singer on the dangers of such mistakes.

“Times are hard. It gets frustrating I know that. I wish I could sign everybody but I can’t,” he began, “But pls don’t give up and most importantly don’t be forced to send this sort of messages guys pls. Keep working and your time will come.”

