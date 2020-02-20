Today, Don Jazzy gate-crashed a court session because he has always wanted to know what it feels like to be in a courtroom. Now, he wants to drive a taxi for a week.

The music boss took to his Instagram today to reveal that he has so many dream adventures in his bucket list, the next being becoming a taxi driver for one week.

“I have always wanted to be in a court room. So today i decided to go gate crash and observe proceedings. I was well received actually. I was in Justice P. A Bassi’s court at NIC. It was fun and also enlightening. 😁😁. SHOUT OUT TO @regina_drs for the hook up. Next on my bucket list I want to be a taxi driver for one week. So one of you taxi companies should hit me up ASAP,” he wrote.

See his post below: