Don Jazzy Reveals His Bucket List: ‘I Want to be a Taxi Driver for One Week’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Don Jazzy Reveals His Bucket List: ‘I Want to be a Taxi Driver for One Week’

Today, Don Jazzy gate-crashed a court session because he has always wanted to know what it feels like to be in a courtroom. Now, he wants to drive a taxi for a week.

The music boss took to his Instagram today to reveal that he has so many dream adventures in his bucket list, the next being becoming a taxi driver for one week.

“I have always wanted to be in a court room. So today i decided to go gate crash and observe proceedings. I was well received actually. I was in Justice P. A Bassi’s court at NIC. It was fun and also enlightening. 😁😁. SHOUT OUT TO @regina_drs for the hook up. Next on my bucket list I want to be a taxi driver for one week. So one of you taxi companies should hit me up ASAP,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Related Posts

Brymo Sets the Records Straight: ‘I’m an Independent Artiste’

February 20, 2020

Stella Damasus Slams Women Who Enjoy Flaunting Their Bodies

February 20, 2020
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on the Negative Scrutiny She’s Faces

February 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *