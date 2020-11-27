Don Jazzy Replies Nazo Ekezie, Agrees to Date

Don Jazzy has replied Nollywood actress, Nazo Ekezie after she she asked him out on a date via social media and guess what? He agreed to it.

The Mavin boss took to the comment section of the birthday post by the starlet where she had wished him a happy birthday and confessed to having a crush on him.

Ever the gentleman, Don Jazzy replied that he will be willing to meet up with Ekezie for a date and all that was left was for her to set date and a place.

“Kai, oya let’s set the date o. I will definitely love to. Thanks a lot”, the music executive had replied.

Recall that on Thursday, November 26, 2020 which was Don Jazzy’s birthday, Nazo Ekezie had taken to her Instagram page to wrIte;

“I’m shooting my shot… if I die.. I die. @donjazzy i don’t know if you remember I met you the other day at IMAX Lekki…. me I’m not slim…. so I will never stress you about losing weight. I like you like this please let’s go on a date @donjazzy. Happy birthday my crush”.

Nazo’s wish is just about to come true. What’s stopping you from shooting your own shot?

