Don Jazzy Reminisces on Younger Days, Shows Off Drumming Skills

Don Jazzy still got it.

The Mavin Music label boss showed off his excellent drumming skills on Twitter.

The music executive who had earlier revealed he was a choir boy in his younger days at the Cherubim and Seraphim church his family attended when he was younger, relived those years.

Don Jazzy shared about a minute-long video of himself playing the konga drums in the studio, an instrument popularly used in C&S Church and yeah, he still has it!

E still Dey body small. pic.twitter.com/t2Ei1yCyDQ — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) June 23, 2020

