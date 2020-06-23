Don Jazzy Reminisces on Younger Days, Shows Off Drumming Skills

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Don Jazzy Reminisces on Younger Days, Shows Off Drumming Skills

Don Jazzy still got it.

The Mavin Music label boss showed off his excellent drumming skills on Twitter.

The music executive who had earlier  revealed he was a choir boy in his younger days at the Cherubim and Seraphim church his family attended when he was younger, relived those years.

Don Jazzy shared about a minute-long video of himself playing the konga drums in the studio, an instrument popularly used in C&S Church and yeah, he still has it!

,

Related Posts

Kim Kardashian Shows off Snatched Waist in Corset, Says She’s Compiling Her 40th Birthday Look

June 23, 2020

‘Davido and Chioma are Still Together’, Davido’s Brother Says

June 23, 2020

2Baba Appointed as Regional Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR

June 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply