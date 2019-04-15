Don Jazzy Receives Limited Edition of ‘White Walker’ From Johnny Walker

Don Jazzy took to his Instagram last night to share the video of the moment when he unveiled the gift he got from Johnny Walker.

The alcoholic brand gifted their ambassador a limited edition of their White Walker, in preparation for the much-anticipated Game of Thrones season premiere.

“Winter is here! Anticipating the premiere of the season finale. @johnniewalkerng thank you for coming through with the perfect accompaniment for #GOT– limited edition White Walker by Johnnie Walker,” said the excited Mavin boss.

See the clip below: