Don Jazzy Lets Folks know He Doesn’t Do Subs

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Don Jazzy Lets Folks know He Doesn’t Do Subs

Don Jazzy is giving out a PSA once and for all, letting folks know that he doesn’t do subs.

The Mavin record boss posted a tweet where he said;

You are doing better than me in life. Bravo. Nobody Dey fight you. I fit sef? It’s relax.

A fan of Don Jazzy had assumed that the tweet was a sub directed at someone and has replied the music executive’s tweet with,

“Who get this sub?”

Not missing a beat, the producer and singer made it known that he doesn’t do subs and in fact is happy when everyone wins.

“I don’t do subs sir. That’s just my state of mind. I’m actually super happy  to see you win. You should try living like that”.

Related Posts

Watch: RMD and Nengi Hampson Star in Davido’s Jowo

December 4, 2020
ebuka obi-uchendu

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Posts Video of Birthday Gifts; Cartier Bracelet and Hermes Bag from Ebuka

December 4, 2020

Agbani Darego Welcomes Second Child with Husband

December 4, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply