Don Jazzy Lets Folks know He Doesn’t Do Subs

Don Jazzy is giving out a PSA once and for all, letting folks know that he doesn’t do subs.

The Mavin record boss posted a tweet where he said;

You are doing better than me in life. Bravo. Nobody Dey fight you. I fit sef? It’s relax.

You are doing better than me in life. Bravo 🙌🏽 🙌🏽. Nobody Dey fight you. I fit sef?? Oya lelax. — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) December 4, 2020

A fan of Don Jazzy had assumed that the tweet was a sub directed at someone and has replied the music executive’s tweet with,

“Who get this sub?”

Not missing a beat, the producer and singer made it known that he doesn’t do subs and in fact is happy when everyone wins.

“I don’t do subs sir. That’s just my state of mind. I’m actually super happy to see you win. You should try living like that”.

I don’t do subs sir. That’s just my state of mind. I’m am actually super happy to see you win. You should try living like that. 🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/7DeOeiX9bi — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) December 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

