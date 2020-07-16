Don Jazzy Lands Ambassadorial Deal With Betway

Congratulations to Don Jazzy!

The music boss has just taken to his Instagram to announce that he has been appointed as an ambassador for sports betting brand, Betway, whose Instagram page describes them as “a global sports betting brand & official principal sponsor of West Ham Utd.”

Celebrating the new feat, Don Jazzy said: “Osheeee New signing. I’m now a man of BETWAY. I am super excited to be an ambassador for this global brand. We are going to be doing some exciting things together so guys just follow @betway_ng and stay tuned 😁😁😁.”

See his post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

