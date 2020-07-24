Don Jazzy is Heartbroken Over State of the Nation Mirrored by NDDC Probe

Don Jazzy is grieved by the state of Nigeria and has expressed this on social media.

The record label executive reacted to the senate’s resolution to reconstitute a new board after the probe of the NDDC acting chairman.

In his lamentations, Don Jazzy stated that NDDC which was instituted to right the wrongs of the defunct OMPADEC is even worse off now with the reckless looting of public funds.

He noted that it was supposed to serve as a model for the entire country, however a few selfish people have turned it into their personal currency minting machine.

Don Jazzy revealed that though we all complain about leadership and the elite, many of us are just waiting our turns at public offices to do exactly the same thing we complain about.

See post below.

