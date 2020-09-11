Don Jazzy Dramatises Nengi x Ozo Drama and It’s the Most Hilarious Thing You’ll See

Everyone is tired of how Ozo chases after Nengi in the Big Brother Naija house, and now Don Jazzy has turned the drama into a musical.

In case you missed how it all started: Ozo and Nengi had maintained their close circle in the house, but Nengi always made the it that she wants no strings attached to their cordial relationship; she does not want a relationship in the house, and Ozo is not the kind of man she likes to date.

But Ozo has refused to respect the boundaries she’s drawn, in turn pissing off many viewers who have dismissed him as “creepy.”

Now, Don Jazzy has dropped a music video in which he sings about how many times Nengi has rejected Ozo’s advances.

Check him out below:

