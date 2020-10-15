Don jazzy Drags Nigerian Pastors for Taking So Long to Join #EndSARS Movement

The likes of Pastor E.A. Adeboye and Paul Adefarasin have finally taken to their social media to announce that they, too, are against police brutality.

While some people applauded them for adding their voices to the cause, many others, including Don Jazzy, wondered why it took them so long to speak up for the youth who have reportedly been terrorised by the notorious arm of the Nigeria Police Force, SARS.

E be like say them release all the pastors at the same time. Na now una day break??” the music producer tweeted, adding, “E sha soro soke. #EndSARS

Check out his tweet below:

