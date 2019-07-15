Don Jazzy Dragged for Filth After Sexist Remark Over Big Brother Naija 2019

Don Jazzy is catching a lot of flak on social media and it is thanks to his sexist remark after the Big Brother Naija 2019 live eviction show last night.

In case you missed it, Ella and Kimoprah got evicted from the house, making them the fourth housemates(all women) who have been kicked off the show.

While many people geared up to vote for the fave who may be nominated for eviction today, Don Jazzy thought it was wise to regurgitate the sexist, stereotypical idea that the women got kicked off because women don’t support each other.

“All the ladies leaving one by one just shows how women don’t really support each other. It’s Sad,” he tweeted. And this struck a nerve.

Check out the reactions below:

