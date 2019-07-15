Don Jazzy Dragged for Filth After Sexist Remark Over Big Brother Naija 2019

Don Jazzy is catching a lot of flak on social media and it is thanks to his sexist remark after the Big Brother Naija 2019 live eviction show last night.

In case you missed it, Ella and Kimoprah got evicted from the house, making them the fourth housemates(all women) who have been kicked off the show.

While many people geared up to vote for the fave who may be nominated for eviction today, Don Jazzy thought it was wise to regurgitate the sexist, stereotypical idea that the women got kicked off because women don’t support each other.

“All the ladies leaving one by one just shows how women don’t really support each other. It’s Sad,” he tweeted. And this struck a nerve.

Just like Mohits was evidence that men hate and don’t support one another 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/zYyCo5cLsa — beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) July 14, 2019

It's sad when people always make games like this about gender… It will kill the fun. People should be able to support whoever they like and feel. — Arsenal4Life (@Oreeofeloju) July 14, 2019

Nah, we need to dead this narrative.

It's probably because many women don't do gender sentiments. I for one wouldnt vote for a candidate just because she's a female or nominate a housemate simply because of their gender. — Mo!💙💛 (@Pricey_Mona) July 14, 2019

This isn't about women supporting each other.. May the best and most deserving HM win.. — verified slim (@try1slimshady) July 14, 2019