Don Jazzy Doesn’t Mind Being a Polygamist Because He Loves All His Women

Don Jazzy has professed that he just might end up being a polygamist given the love he has for the many women in his life.

The Mavin Music Record label boss, whose love for American pop star, Rihanna is yet to be requited, shared this news on Instagram on Saturday.

Looking fresh and striking one of his signature poses, Don Jazzy wrote;

“I’m in love with plenty women, I no mind marry all of them”.

We doubt that Rihanna will be down with sharing her man but if anyone can convince her, it’s probably Don ‘Baba’ J.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

