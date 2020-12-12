Don Jazzy Denies Tweep Who Claims He Bought Her a Car

Don Jazzy has denied claims by a Twitter user with the handle, @VivianRora, that he bought her a car.

The Mavin record label boss was quick to distance himself from the gist and come with a rebuttal after the tweet went viral.

@VivianRora had claimed that she had complained to Don Jazzy that her former car had broken down and he was generous enough to gift her N5 million to get a new one.

Sharing pictures of herself by a red Toyota Corolla, she had tweeted,

“Twitter Fams, help me thank @DonJazzy for blessing me with a car gift. I told Donbaba my car had a breakdown, he sent me, he sent me 5million naira to purchase this baby. Thank you sir.

Seeing himself tagged to the tweet, Don Jazzy had replied;

“Jesu, 5m ke? In this economy? Please introduce me to that Don Jazzy. He should come and buy for me too. Aunty you’re chasing away my helpers o”.

