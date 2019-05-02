Don Jazzy Celebrates Tiwa Savage’s UMG Deal: “The First Lady of Mavin.”

Don Jazzy is super happy for Tiwa Savage.

In case you missed it: the singer has signed an international distribution deal with Universal Music Group. And under the agreement, her future music will be released internationally through UMG’s operations in more than 60 countries worldwide. Projects will be executively produced by Efe Ogbeni of Regime Music Societe and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna.

Celebrating this success, Don JAzzy took to his Instagram to write her a heartwarming letter in which he reminded her that she will forever remain the First Lady of Mavin.

He wrote:

Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD’s blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn. #Mavin

And she replied:

When I got pregnant I was nervous to tell you so I decided to tell you at the airport when we were traveling for a show. I figured you couldn’t really say much in a public place 🤣🙈 but then you told me you already knew and had already been thinking of a plan to keep my brand going while I took some time out. I was shocked because you weren’t phased by the news, you had already started making plans. I recorded the RED album while I was heavy and I would fall asleep during sessions and you and the whole team would crash in the studio right there with me till I woke up again and was ready to finish recording. There was nothing you would hear about me that ever made you mad, no outfit was too crazy, no headline was too controversial for you to handle no crazy outburst no nothing. If I said today wasn’t emotional for me I would be LYING. Please promise me that our relationship will never change. I only want to make you proud of me. Not every super hero has an S on their chest. You are my superhero DON DORO BUCCI. 7 years, 7 the number of perfection. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER. Mavin 4life.

We are glad for her, too!