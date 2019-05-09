Don Jazzy Celebrates the 7th Anniversary of Mavin Records

Don Jazzy is thankful.

The famous producer took to his Instagram to celebrate the 7th anniversary of his Mavin Records, the platform which launched the careers of the likes of Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, and more.

“We will like to say a big thank you to all our fans and business partners for the love and support through the years. Mavin is 7 today and I am sooooo proud of what we have been able to achieve,” he wrote.

He continued, “GOD has been faithful. We had some down times but I will be lying if I tell you I didn’t learn a lot from those times. Those down times made me and the team stronger and wiser than ever. I love and believe so much in my team. That been said, by the power vested in me, with so much fire in my belly, on behalf of the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY I say to every Mavin out there that #AllisInOrder”

And this comes days after Tiwa Savage signed an international distribution deal with Universal Music Group. See his post below: