Don Jazzy Celebrates Jude Okoye’s New Mansion

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Don Jazzy is happy when his friends are winning so it’s no surprise that he took to Instagram to celebrate Jude Okoye on his new mansion.

The Mavin Music boss visited the newly completed palatial mansion of the Northside Entertainment boss and couldn’t help but note how proud he is of the latter’s newest feat.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Don Jazzy congratulated Jude Okoye on his beautiful home and made reference to a song where he stated that if he ever had to borrow money, there’s a friend who can come through for him.

