Don Jazzy Celebrates Davido’s 02 Arena Concert Success With Heartwarming Post

Don Jazzy is super happy for Davido.

The music boss took to his Instagram today to post a heartwarming note in which he celebrated Davido and his team for their staggering success at the O2 Arena in London.

“Congrats to @davidoofficial and his team for a job well done. You guys will never cease to make Nigeria and Africa proud. Looking at that beautiful show yesterday I was proud to be in the same industry. Nuff blessings,” he wrote.

And this comes hours after Davido shut down the 20, 000 capacity venue in London, making him the second Nigerian act to do so in London.

See Don Jazzy’s post below:

