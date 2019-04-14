Don Jazzy Calls Out Media House for Reducing His Interview to Talks About Marriage

Don Jazzy is so sick of journalists who reduce important interviews to mere sensationalist headlines.

The music boss recently sat down with the folks at Punch where he talked, among other things, about his choice to stay single and also his relationship with an unnamed girlfriend.

Unsurprisingly, his interviewer reduced the entire conversation to mere captions about Jazzy’s comment on marriage and relationships. And this thoroughly upset the Mavin boss.

“People will come and interview you. you will tell them about how you went to the moon and back, how u invented the best thing since slice bread etc. they will still go and use a headline like “donjazzy will never marry”. making it feel like that’s why we are here,” he tweeted, adding, “I hail o.”

See his tweet below:

People will come and interview you. you will tell them about how you went to the moon and back. how u invented the best thing since slice bread etc. they will still go and use headline like “donjazzy will never marry”. making it feel like thats why we are here. i hail o. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) April 13, 2019