Don Jazzy has bagged yet another endorsement deal and this time, it’s with telecoms giant, Globacom.

The Mavin record label boss shared the news via his Instagram page posting pictures from his official signing.

Don Jazzy who revealed that his “endorsements don berekete” captioned the pictures;

“Another One. The Endorsements don #Berekete. To GOD be the glory. Say hello to the new Globacom Ambassador. #Glo #Berekete #Mavin”.

Congratulations to him!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook