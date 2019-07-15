Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Adorable Baby Photo

Happy birthday to Dolapo Osinbaji!
The wife of the Vice President of Nigeria took to her Instagram this morning to share a heartwarming poem alongside her adorable baby photo, in celebration of her 52nd birthday.
She noted that this was her first birthday photo, adding:
A f’ope f’olorun
L’okan ati l’ohun wa
Eni s’ohun ‘yanu
N’nu eni t’araye nyo
‘gbat’a wa l’om’owo
On na l’o ntoju wa
O si nf’ebun ife
Se ‘toju wa sibe.
NOW THANK WE ALL OUR GOD,
Now thank we all our God,
with heart and hands and voices,
who wondrous things has done,
in whom this world rejoices;
who from our mothers’ arms
has blessed us on our way
with countless gifts of love,
and still is ours today.
