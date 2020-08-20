Dolapo Oni Welcomes Daughter with Hubby, Reveals Health Challenges

Media girl, Marcy Dolapo Oni clocked plus one on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 and used the occasion to reveal she had welcomed her second child with husband, Adegbite Sijuade.
The actress and producer took to Instagram to thank God for life and stated that she was just discharged from the hospital on the evening of her birthday, a week after she welcomed her daughter due to health challenges.
Dolapo Oni stated that being able to come home and hug her children was the best birthday gift she could ever ask for following the scare of the last eighteen months.
The producer of the short film, ‘Omo Wa’, is more than happy to be still be here and standing after all has been said and done.
View this post on Instagram
It’s often said that no two pregnancies are the same. I can tell you for me no two deliveries are the same. . . I remember thinking a few weeks back that the last 18 months have been extremely challenging. But Nothing could have prepared me for how tough this past week would be. . . I gave birth to our beautiful lil princess and then things suddenly became very serious for me health wise. . . This evening I was finally discharged from hospital and was able to come home and hug and kiss my new born and my son for the first time in what feels like forever. . . Thank you God for the gift of Life. Thank you for my children. Thank you for my beautiful family. I DO NOT take it for granted. . . This is the best birthday gift ever; to come home. Something so simple yet so special. To help me celebrate my birthday please appreciate those you love. Don’t forget to tell them too. . . Happy Birthday to me x 👑