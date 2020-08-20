Dolapo Oni Welcomes Daughter with Hubby, Reveals Health Challenges

Media girl, Marcy Dolapo Oni clocked plus one on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 and used the occasion to reveal she had welcomed her second child with husband, Adegbite Sijuade.

The actress and producer took to Instagram to thank God for life and stated that she was just discharged from the hospital on the evening of her birthday, a week after she welcomed her daughter due to health challenges.

Dolapo Oni stated that being able to come home and hug her children was the best birthday gift she could ever ask for following the scare of the last eighteen months.

The producer of the short film, ‘Omo Wa’, is more than happy to be still be here and standing after all has been said and done.

