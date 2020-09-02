Dolapo Oni Shares Photos from Maternity Shoot Weeks After Welcoming Daughter

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Dolapo Oni  has shared pictures from the maternity shoot while she was pregnant with her daughter.

The actress and media personality, shared the images on her Instagram page after announcing via a post on Instagram that she welcomed her second child, a girl, few weeks ago.

Dressed in a simple white halter neck dress that flowed all the way to the floor, a look she accessoried with a headband and minimal jewelry, the mother of two posed for pictures as she cradled her bump.

The outdoor photos of Dolapo Oni were breathtaking and also featured her son in one of the pictures.

See them below.

