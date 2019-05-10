Dolapo Badmus Mocks Naira Marley Following His Arrest by the EFCC

Dolapo Badmus has taken to her Instagram to mock Naira Marley.

In case you missed it, Marley and his colleague Zlatan Ibile were whisked away in the early hours of today by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following their controversial support for internet fraud.

Sources close to the agency said they two artistes are being profiled to establish their involvement in cybercrime, and EFCC is said to have seized their laptops and phones from the homes of the two artistes to conduct forensics.

Reacting to the update, Police PRO Dolapo Bamdus hopped on her Instagram to mock Naira Marley, saying, “The only authentic NAIRA I know is Nigeria’s legal tender. Any other naira attached to something is a counterfeit!”

She continued, “#bearolemodel #saynotointernetfraud #ifyousupportyahoobusinessyouareillegal #dontdestroynigeria #stopgivingunneccesaryexcuseforfraud #ifyousupportyahoomayyoubeavictim.”