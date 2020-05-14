Dokpesi, family members recover from COVID-19

Founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, and two members of his family have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and have been discharged.

Dokpesi and seven other members of his family tested positive for coornavirus, four days after his son and present Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr announced he had tested positive for the virus.

He was discharged with two of his grandchildren, while his other family members await their test results.

The politician and media mogul, in a letter of appreciation on Thursday, wrote: “I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.”

Dokpesi said the past two weeks at the treatment centre provided him with first-hand experience of the ‘enormous’ challenge before Nigeria as a country.

“We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure,” he wrote.

He expressed belief that with well-thought-out policies and highly-coordinated investment in the health system, “Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 may become the catalyst for the much-needed reform in the health sector.”

