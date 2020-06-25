Doja Cat Tells Those Criticising Her Over Tinychat Controversy: “I’m Here to Stay”

Doja Cay had some words for people who are still calling her out for participating in an alt-right Tinychat rooms where they used racial slurs.

In her recent Instagram Live, she called the scandal ‘f***ing ridiculous’ and insisted her “friends aren’t racist in chat rooms.”

“My friends on Tinychat aren’t white supremacists. They love me. I love them. They’re loving and that’s it!’ Doja said, adding, “And you won’t find anything on them because you’re f***ing stupid! Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid. You may be smart but your actions are not telling…it is what it is. You guys are f***ing disappointing. This isn’t how you combat problems and if you think it is, I’m sorry – not sorry. But I’m sorry that you suck right now.”

She went on to taunt her critics, saying, “B****, all the people saying “We ain’t forget.” B****, good. Don’t forget because that’s my plan, is for you not to forget motherf***er. I’m here to stay,’ Doja declared via Instagram Live. I’ll make sure you remember. I’m glad you’re taking ginkgo biloba, b****. It’s good for your memory. That’s all I’m saying. Take plenty of ginkgo biloba and don’t forget about me b****. I’d be hurt if you said, “We forgot about you.” Just saying.”

Watch her clips below:

