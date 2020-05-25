Doja Cat Finally Responds to Racism Allegation, Apologises For Insensitivity

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Doja Cat Finally Responds to Racism Allegation, Apologises For Insensitivity

Doja Cat is finally addressing the racism allegation leveled against her by #BlackTwitter.

The American singer, rapper and songwriter, Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, caught serious flak on social media after an old old song of hers titled “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced on Friday and went viral.

The song title which means “didn’t do nothing,” is a phrase used by racist Alt-Right internet users to describe Black victims of police brutality.

The “Say So” hitmaker was also compromised after Hollywood Unlocked shared a video of Doja from a conference call during which she spoke ill about the black community.

On Sunday, the artist took to Instagram to address these accusations.

Related Posts

Kobe Bryant’s Widow, Vanessa Shares Video of Daughter’s First Steps

May 25, 2020

BBNaija’s Anto Lecky Celebrates Eid Mubarak With Gorgeous Photos

May 25, 2020

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary With Kanye West

May 25, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *