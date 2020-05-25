Doja Cat Finally Responds to Racism Allegation, Apologises For Insensitivity

Doja Cat is finally addressing the racism allegation leveled against her by #BlackTwitter.

The American singer, rapper and songwriter, Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, caught serious flak on social media after an old old song of hers titled “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced on Friday and went viral.

The song title which means “didn’t do nothing,” is a phrase used by racist Alt-Right internet users to describe Black victims of police brutality.

The “Say So” hitmaker was also compromised after Hollywood Unlocked shared a video of Doja from a conference call during which she spoke ill about the black community.

On Sunday, the artist took to Instagram to address these accusations.

