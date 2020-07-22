Doja Cat Deletes Tweet After Calling Out People Who Questioned Her Race

Doja Cat has been trying so hard to clear her name after folks found her mingling with alleged white supremacists.

The rapper has apologised, slammed her critics, and maintained her innocence: that her ideal do no align with the alleged supremacists she was found hanging out with.

Yesterday, she took to her social media to point out the supposed hypocrisy in how her identity has been positioned by people intent on dragging her name through the mud because of her multiracial background. “Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white? Maybe I’m not the one here with “identity issues”. :)” she tweeted out earlier today.

And when someone tweeted that she was “trying to make us forget what you did,” she replied: “I’m just trying to make sure you remember who the fuck you’re talking to, coward.”

And when folks couldn’t let her be, she wrote: “In what world do you think a gang of white supremacists would actually hang out with a black person? Just ACTUALLY THINK about what you said.” Many people had a problem with how she was trying to dampen the complexity of white supremacy.

So, she deleted the tweet. Nonetheless, she added, “My response was that I’m standing up for myself because I know what the truth is.”

