Doing it Like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez is Launching Her Skincare and Makeup Line

Jennifer Lopez has announced that she is launching her own skincare and makeup line, following in th footstep of fellow musician and Barbadian beauty, Rihanna.

The 51-year-old mother of two made the announcement via her Instagram page on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The skincare and makeup line which will be called- J.Lo Beauty, has been in development for about two years of working with Inglot Cosmetics on a makeup collection, People reports.

Sharing a picture perfect shot of herself via her Instagram page, Jennifer Lopez captioned it,

“Sunset glow….#JLoBeauty coming soon.

