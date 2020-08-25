Doing it Like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez is Launching Her Skincare and Makeup Line

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Doing it Like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez is Launching Her Skincare and Makeup Line

Jennifer Lopez has announced that she is launching her own skincare and makeup line, following in th footstep of fellow musician and Barbadian beauty, Rihanna.

The 51-year-old mother of two made the announcement via her Instagram page on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The skincare and makeup line which will be called- J.Lo Beauty, has been in development for about two years of working with Inglot Cosmetics on a makeup collection, People reports.

Sharing a picture perfect shot of herself via her Instagram page, Jennifer Lopez captioned it,

“Sunset glow….#JLoBeauty coming soon.

View this post on Instagram

Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

, ,

Related Posts

Ciara is Ready to Get that Pre-pregnancy Body Back

August 25, 2020

BBNaija’s S4 Housemate, Tuoyo Reveals Clout Chase Made Him Lie He was a Stripper

August 25, 2020

The Rock Predicts that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Will Become Parents in 2021

August 25, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply