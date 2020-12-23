Doing Good While Preserving the Sexy, Toke Makinwa is Queen of Multitasking

While going about her ‘sexy’ business, Toke Makinwa makes it a point of duty to reach out to the most vulnerable in the society.

The rising business mogul and media girl shared gorgeous photos of herself having the best time on a yacht while sporting a sexy 2-piece bikini and sheer pants.

While having fun, the Toke Makinwa luxury boss alsoase sure to reach out to the children of Modupe House through her Caleb&Rose foundation in honour of her late parents.

Items like rechargeable fans, foodstuff, toiletries and more were delivered to the children from Ms Makinwa even has she promised to always have them in mind in the coming years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

