So, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde may or may not know who Eniola Badmus is.

The legendary actress recently was interviewed on TV station, during which she was asked to give a shout out to Eniola Badmus’ tv.

“Oh, Eniola Badmus. That’s an actress, isn’t she?” said Jalade-Ekeinde.

And this rubbed Badmus the wrong way.

“I will work harder to the point that I will need no introduction,” said Badmus on Instagram, adding, “Thank you for reminding me to put in more work.”

