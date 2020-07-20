Doctor dies in ghastly car accident days after completing her NYSC

A Nigerian doctor, identified as Promise Urenna, who just concluded her National Youth Service (NYSC) on Thursday, July 16th, has lost her life in a fatal car crash.

Reports swirling on social media say Urenna was a graduate of Imo state University, department of Optometry.

She was said to have ‘struggled’ with medical school and finally got out successfully.

The tragic tale was shared on twitter by a friend of the deceased, identified as Adenekan Mayowa with the handle @Mayorspeaks.

He wrote: “A high school friend who is a Medical doctor just died, She finished serving her country “NYSC” 2days

She died on her way back home after a Truck ran into her car

2020 is just enough please!!! Just stop already

RIP Samuel Promise Urenna”

